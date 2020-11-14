Elderly man who went missing in Biscayne Park found safe

BISCAYNE PARK, Fla. (WSVN) — Police have located an elderly man who went missing in Biscayne Park.

According to Biscayne Park Police, 77-year-old John Coetzee had been last seen in the area of the 800 block of Northeast 115th Street in Biscayne Park on Saturday.

Coetzee stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs around 170 pounds, is bald, has blue eyes and may have a large scar across his lower back. He had been last seen wearing no shirt and yellow shorts.

Investigators said he may have been driving a black 2014 Kia Soul.

Just after 10 p.m., police confirmed Coetzee was recovered and that he is “in good condition.”

