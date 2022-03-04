MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida businessman said he was ambushed by an armed robber who knew exactly what he wanted: his crypto wallet and his pricey watch.

The victim, who asked not to be identified or show his face on camera, said he was targeted as he arrived to his home in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood, at around 11 p.m., Wednesday.

“I could have been dead,” he said.

Surveillance video recorded the terrifying moments.

The victim said he was coming from after a meeting when the unthinkable occurred.

“Pulls a gun, run towards me, put it onto my face and tells me, ‘Get on the ground! Give me everything you got!'” said the businessman.

Everything he had, the victim said, had a major price tag, beginning with a watch.

“That specific day, I took it out from the safe for that specific meeting, estimated at $400,000. It’s a P. Philippe Rose Gold,” said the businessman. “When I purchased it, it wasn’t $400,000, way less. It was an investment, just like in the stock market.”

But thats not the only investment taken, according to the victim.

The businessman said the robber swiped his phone. On it was a crypto wallet, an app that serves as a bank for digital money.

The total of everything taken was a pretty penny.

“Estimated about a million dollars,” said the businessman.

He said he’s sharing his story with 7News in hopes that the bad guys are caught.

“I think I was targeted. Someone knew me, someone knew where I live. I don’t think it was a coincidence,” he said. “They knew where I lived. The car was already parked there.”

The surveillance video appears to show the robbers were waiting. They are seen pulling up and parallel parking moments before the victim arrived

The businessman said he fears someone else could strike.

“Another guy in the car, did a quick U-turn, jumped back to the car, then they flew off,” he said.

Now, the victim said, he’s moving out of Edgewater and is done investing in watches.

“This morning I made some phone calls. I’ve actually sold my watch collection,” he said. “I don’t want to wear anything expensive anymore. I don’t want anything on me that’s flashy.”

Police continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this robbery or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

