CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Santa Claus made an early visit to Coral Gables a week before Christmas.

Jolly Old St. Nick on Sunday morning joined some Coral Gables firefighters for a journey across the city.

Residents lined up to wave hello, as Santa handed out candy canes to children of all ages.

This was the 12th year that the city’s annual pre-Christmas event was held.

