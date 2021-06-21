SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver was taken to the hospital after he crashed into a pole in Southwest Miami-Dade.
Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene at Southwest 102nd Avenue and 168th Street, just before 4 a.m., Sunday.
First responders arrived to find a mangled car and the driver trapped inside.
Crews removed the driver’s side door in order to extricate the driver.
Paramedics transported the victim to an area hospital with traumatic injuries.
