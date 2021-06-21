SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver was taken to the hospital after he crashed into a pole in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene at Southwest 102nd Avenue and 168th Street, just before 4 a.m., Sunday.

First responders arrived to find a mangled car and the driver trapped inside.

At 3:49 a.m. on Sunday, #MDFR responded to a vehicle that struck a pole, w/ the driver trapped inside near SW 102 Ave & 168 St. The driver’s side door was removed in order to extricate the driver from the vehicle. The driver w/ traumatic injuries was transported to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/N8i5Fjkv5P — Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (@MiamiDadeFire) June 21, 2021

Crews removed the driver’s side door in order to extricate the driver.

Paramedics transported the victim to an area hospital with traumatic injuries.

