Driver hospitalized after car slams into Aventura condo

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - A driver was taken to the hospital after crashing into a condominium in Aventura.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene near Northeast 31st Court and 183rd Street, Friday morning.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the driver of the red sedan involved is believed to have had a medical emergency that resulted in the crash.

Paramedics transported the driver to an area hospital in unknown condition.

