MIAMI (WSVN) - The 826 northbound has been shut down at Northwest 58th Street for a death there.

The fatal crash happened around 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

A pickup truck broke down in the middle of the interstate and when the driver got out, he was hit by an oncoming box truck.

The victim was airlifted to Ryder Trauma at Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if they can.

