MEDLEY, FLA. (WSVN) - The driver of a pickup truck died after he was struck by a box truck along the Palmetto Expressway in Medley, authorities said.

Florida Highway Patrol units responded to the scene of the crash near Northwest 74th Street, just after 5:30 a.m., Saturday.

Investigators said a white Ford pickup truck broke down in the middle of the interstate, and when the driver got out, he was hit by an oncoming box truck.

The victim was airlifted to Ryder Trauma at Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

Troopers shut down all northbound lanes at Northwest 58th Street while they investigated. The highway has since reopened to traffic.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.