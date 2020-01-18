Driver arrested, officer hurt after car hits Bay Harbor Islands Police cruiser

BAY HARBOR ISLANDS, FLA. (WSVN) - A cruiser crash in Bay Harbor Islands left a police officer injured and led to the arrest of a man suspected of driving under the influence.

According to Bay Harbor Islands Police, an officer spotted a driver driving erratically along 96th Street and attempted to stop him, just after 1:35 a.m., Saturday.

Officials said the motorist then ran a stop sign, causing the officer to follow him.

Shortly after, police said, the driver sped up for two blocks, then ran the stop sign at 97th Street and West Bay Harbor Drive, causing him to collide with a responding backup officer’s cruiser.

That officer was taken to an area hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Police took the driver into custody. They have identified him as 43-year-old Hector Mauricio Chicas.

He is facing several charges, including driving under the influence, and is being held on $12,000 bond.

