Crook caught on video stealing iPhones from MetroPCS in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a break-in that occurred overnight at a MetroPCS store in Miami.

Surveillance cameras were rolling as a man is seen throwing what appears to be a brick through the front window of the store located along Northwest 62nd Street and Sixth Avenue, just before 3 a.m., Tuesday.

The subject then grabs a display before taking off with it in a matter of seconds.

Officials said there were four iPhones on the display.

Investigators remain at the scene as they try to collect evidence.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

