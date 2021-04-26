Crews put out Northwest Miami-Dade house fire; no injuries

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire broke out inside of a home in Northwest Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the house fire near Northwest 103rd Street and Eighth Avenue, at around 10:45 a.m., Monday.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the flames.

No one was hurt.

Officials have not provided further details about what may have caused the fire.

