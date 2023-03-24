MEDLEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters worked to put out a junkyard fire that broke out in Medley.

#MDFR is on scene of a #SecondAlarm junkyard fire near NW 72 Street & NW 84 Avenue in Medley. All companies are operating to put the fire out. Due to smoky conditions as a result of the fire, please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/34IT6gsZwf — Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (@MiamiDadeFire) March 24, 2023

Fire crews responded to the scene of the blaze at Best Auto Parts, located near Northwest 84th Avenue and 71st Street, Friday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene as cars, boats and cars were engulfed by flames and thick, dark smoke billowed into the air.

Gas compartments and tires from the cars have made it a challenge for crews, who have requested a foam truck as they work to contain the two-alarm fire.

Smoke from the fire could be seen from the Palmetto Expressway to the east.

Drivers were urged to avoid the area, and residents who live near the junkyard were urged to stay indoors as crews worked to put out the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.