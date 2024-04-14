SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A grass fire sparked trailer trouble in South Miami-Dade.

The blaze sparked in the area of Southwest 214th Avenue and 340th Street, Saturday afternoon, and it threatened a nearby trailer and a nursery.

Around 30 firefighters and 10 trucks with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue rushed to put out the fire and keep it from spreading.

There were no injuries.

