WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A food truck burst into flames along the Dolphin Expressway in West Miami-Dade, leading troopers to shut down traffic in the area.

Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze near the Turnpike Extension, just before 9 p.m., Sunday.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames.

Troopers have closed all lanes while crews work to clear the scene. They urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

