OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews were able to extinguish a fire that broke out inside an Opa-Locka home.

The blaze ignited near Northwest 141st Street and 24th Avenue, at around 8:45 a.m., Saturday.

7News camera showed video of smoke coming from a one-story home.

Heavy winds and no access made it difficult for crews to extinguish the fire. They were able to remove the shutters from the windows to gain access into the residence.

Firefighters worked to place the fire under control.

Residents were able to evacuate the home when the fire started. No injuries have been reported.

The American Red Cross was called to assist those who live there.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.