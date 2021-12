NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire broke out inside of a warehouse in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze in the area of Northwest 167h Street and 61st Avenue, at around 9:40 a.m., Sunday.

It took crews more than an hour to get the fire under control.

No injuries were reported.

