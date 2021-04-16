Crews capture 12-foot gator found roaming Coral Gables neighborhood

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews captured a 12-foot alligator after it was spotted roaming a Coral Gables neighborhood, police said.

Coral Gables Police units responded to an emergency call about an alligator walking around Mitchell Drive, last Saturday, just after 10:45 a.m.

Crews with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program were called to wrangle the large reptile.

The gator put up quite the fight before it was eventually hauled away.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.