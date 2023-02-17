MIAMI (WSVN) - A crash in Miami brought down a light pole on a police cruiser and led to lane closures along a busy roadway during rush hour.

Just after 5:30 p.m. on Friday, 7SkyForce hovered above the scene of the crash at the intersection of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 20th Street.

The light pole was seen on top of the City of Miami Police cruiser.

According to investigators, a car slammed into the light pole, causing it to crash down into the hood of the cruiser at around 3 p.m.

No one was hurt.

Officers temporarily shut down the eastbound lanes along Northwest Seventh Avenue near the crash while they investigated.

Crews came in to haul the pole away and got traffic flowing again.

