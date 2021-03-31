Courthouse workers receive COVID-19 vaccine in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami courthouse officials getting vaccinated.

Earlier Wednesday, Community Health of South Florida provided COVID-19 vaccinations to some of the eligible bailiffs, judges and courthouse staff at the Richard E. Gerstein Justice Building.

Chief Judge Nushim Sayfie hopes the shots will help speed up in-person court hearings in the near future.

“Our bailiffs, correction officers, police officers, the clerk’s office — they’re the ones that have been hit the hardest, have been most vulnerable from the beginning, so this is just a great day. It’s really going to help us get the justice system back running the way it needs to run so that we can get back to business in Miami,” Sayfie said.

Around 130 workers received the shot of prevention.

