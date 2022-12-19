MIAMI (WSVN) - A couple is relieved tonight, after they were finally reunited with their beloved pet.

Their cat was lost during a layover in South Florida. Weeks later, the feline was finally found.

It’s every pet owner’s worst nightmare, but for one very lucky family, there’s a happy ending involved.

It’s been three weeks since Sani the cat darted off a transport van at Miami International Airport.

“Disbelief and shock and the reality of like how the heck are we going to find him,” said Rebecca Bly, cat owner.

But now he’s finally back home with his family.

“It’s kind of an amazing thing,” said Guillermo von Foerster, Bly’s husband.

Bly said this nightmare began when she and her husband started their move from Costa Rica to North Carolina back on Nov. 17.

She said their airline hired the company Pet Limo to transport Sani and his mother Surya to a boarding facility.

It was during their layover in Miami that the family suspects Sani pushed through a crack in the crate and escaped.

“When his mom was being situated, he took advantage and jumped out of the van,” said Bly. “At the end of the day, we paid them to transport or fur babies, our animals, to our new home, and so it’s their responsibility and something went wrong.”

Shortly after, Guillermo flew back into town to reach out to neighbors and businesses in the area, even hanging up missing posters.

The couple was devastated but refused to give up hope.

“We both dreamt several times and that dream was so real that we and him, we found him, and we were desperate. We were desperate,” said Foerster.

So they booked a flight back to Miami to look for him themselves.

“We started thinking if someone’s going to find him, it’s us,” said Foerster.

What happened next was nothing short of a miracle.

“It wasn’t until my husband and I were alone, without any other strangers with us, not the people renting the property or the people helping us look. It was just the two of us, and we were walking around calling his name, and that’s when we heard,” said Bly.

The couple was relieved to finally have their furry friend back safe and sound.

“We would just like to sit all together for the holidays and relax,” said Bly.

Bly says Sani is typically an independent cat but since returning home he has stayed extra close to his owners.

