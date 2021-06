CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida Fourth of July celebration has been canceled.

The City of Coral Gables will not hold its annual Independence Day extravaganza this year.

Organizers decided there are still too many pandemic restrictions to host an event of that size.

They plan to resume the tradition next year.

