Construction worker at Miami Beach site hospitalized after suffering heatstroke

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A construction worker was taken to the hospital after he suffered from heatstroke while on the job in Miami Beach.

According to Miami Beach Fire Rescue, the worker began to feel dizzy and was unable to climb down from the roof at a site near First Street and Collins Avenue, Monday evening.

Crews responded to the site just after 6 p.m. and helped him down using a ladder truck.

He was taken to an area hospital to be checked out.

