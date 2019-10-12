Collins Avenue reopens after fire at abandoned building causes closures; no injuries

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials have reopened two blocks of Collins Avenue in Miami Beach hours after a fire broke out in an abandoned building.
Miami Beach Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze near 29th Street and Collins, Saturday afternoon.
Firefighters were able to quickly put out the flames and are currently working on some hot spots.
No injuries have been reported.
Officials said the abandoned building was the only structure affected.
All lanes of Collins Avenue between 27th and 29th streets were shut down for several hours while crews worked to clear the scene, causing traffic gridlock in the area. They were reopened just before 5:30 p.m.
