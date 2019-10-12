Collins Avenue reopens after fire at abandoned building causes closures; no injuries

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials have reopened two blocks of Collins Avenue in Miami Beach hours after a fire broke out in an abandoned building.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze near 29th Street and Collins, Saturday afternoon.

🔥 An abandoned building fire in Miami Beach has Collins Ave in gridlock. 🚗 Traffic backed up for miles. 🚒 Fire is out. No injuries. 📍29th St & Collins Ave. (@wsvn) pic.twitter.com/Juo5LoYOWk — Andrew Dymburt (@DymburtNews) October 12, 2019

Firefighters were able to quickly put out the flames and are currently working on some hot spots.

#Traffic: All lanes of Collins NB between 27-29 streets closed due to fire in abandoned building. Seek alternate route. — Miami Beach Fire (@MiamiBeachFire) October 12, 2019

No injuries have been reported.

Officials said the abandoned building was the only structure affected.

All lanes of Collins Avenue between 27th and 29th streets were shut down for several hours while crews worked to clear the scene, causing traffic gridlock in the area. They were reopened just before 5:30 p.m.

