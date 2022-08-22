DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A husband who was driving his pregnant wife to the hospital said two Miami-Dade Police officers refused to get out of the way.

Cellphone video caught the confrontation between the officers and the couple.

On Monday, the department said it is aware of the video.

On July 28, Kevin Enesco was taking his pregnant wife to the emergency room of Jackson Memorial Hospital’s West Campus.

“I’m having a lot of pain,” said the wife on video.

She said she had been in a accident a day prior and her doctor instructed her to go to the hospital.

The couple were detoured when they tried to park, before the confrontation.

In the video, two deputies are seen blocking the entrance of the ER, they were said to have been talking to each other from their vehicles.

After being honked at, one of the officers moved on, although the other officer turned the encounter into a traffic stop.

“Cause I think I’m going to miscarry,” said the wife on video.

Enesco, who was the driver, was ordered out of his car. He had refused to show his license and demanded the officer’s supervisor.

“I am coming to the ER today because that’s what my doctor stated I needed to do, to make sure I don’t lose this child,” said the wife on video.

Enesco’s wife continued to film the entire confrontation.

The family is familiar with JMH, since Enesco’s wife also works for the hospital.

“What is your title with Jackson Hospital?” said the officer.

“I am a financial analyst, I work in the business office,” said Enesco’s wife.

The police officer, who identifies himself as Officer Daniels, provided his own diagnosis.

“She’s alert and she’s breathing,” said Daniels.

Only steps away from the ER doors, Daniels called fire rescue.

“Sit on the curb over there,” said Daniels.

The family said their civil rights were violated and have since filed a complaint.

The Enesco family eventually got the medical attention they needed and were at the hospital for several hours.

At this time, the case is currently under investigation.

7News would like to speak to MDPD about their policy when someone has asked to speak to a supervisor.

