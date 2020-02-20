Carvalho touts STEAM program for pre-K Miami-Dade students

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Albert Carvalho has found a creative way to give preschoolers a head start in certain subjects.

Prekindergarten students at iPrep Academy, where Carvalho is the principal, displayed excitement about learning and an eagerness to get involved, Thursday.

The students showed off the newest addition to their Voluntary Prekindergarten experience, or VPK.

“These STEAM kits, Park and Code from Lego, are going to be in the hands of these young scientists, architects, engineers and artists,” said Carvalho.

STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics. The program is expanding in Miami-Dade County.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools has partnered up with Jackson Health System in an effort to promote critical thinking and 21st century learning skills early, by providing Park and Coding Express Lego kits at a number of schools.

“I have no doubt that some of them, like the superintendent said, will become those engineers, scientists and painters,” said Jackson Health System CEO Carlos Migoya, “but hopefully, some of them may become future doctors, nurses and pharmacists.”

Whatever these students become, Carvalho said, the STEAM program aims to lay the foundation to set them up for success.

“It is free, and many of our parents do not apply. Now is the time to apply,” said Carvalho.

The deadline for parents to enroll their children into the VPK lottery is Feb. 28.

