Car slams into West Miami-Dade dental office

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver careened into a shopping plaza in West Miami-Dade, slamming into a dental office.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash near the intersection of Southwest 107th Avenue and 24th Street, Sunday.

Thankfully, the driver only suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

7News cameras captured the whte Nissan sedan involved in the crash moments before it was towed from the scene.

The adjoining businesses, a beauty salon and a tobacco shop, have been closed as a result of the crash.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.