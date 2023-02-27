SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of a canal after a car lost control and went into the body of water.

This happened in the area of Southwest 127th Avenue and 232nd Street in Southwest Miami-Dade. just after 4:30 p.m., Monday.

There were several people inside the vehicle, including a child.

Everyone was able to get out of the car, but the child had respiratory issues and was transported to Homestead Hospital.

An adult male was also taken to an area hospital to be checked out.

No other injuries were reported as the investigation continues.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.