Brush fire burns 2,500 acres in South Miami-Dade, leads to road closure

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have shut down a road in South Miami-Dade, as crews work to contain a large brush fire that sparked in a remote area.

According to the Florida Forest Service, the blaze sparked in the area of Southwest 137th Avenue and 360th Street, south of the Homestead Speedway, Friday afternoon.

416 Fire is now 2500 acres, FFS and Miami Dade Fire Crews working fire. No containment, nothing threatened at this time pic.twitter.com/xS5kBdCizE — FFS Everglades (@FFS_Everglades) April 30, 2021

As of 5:30 p.m., the fire has burned 2,500 acres with no containment.

Authorities have closed Southwest 344th Street from 137th Avenue to 117th Avenue due to heavy smoke and to allow fire crews to take their equipment to the affected areas.

Four Florida Forest Service units and several Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units are fighting the flames.

Officials said no structures are currently being threatened.

