SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A box truck rollover crash has led to the closure of five lanes on the Florida Turnpike in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol units have responded to the scene of the crash along the northbound lanes of the Turnpike near Kendall Drive, Friday.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where a tow truck attempted to remove the box truck.

According to MDFR, at least one person has been transported to the hospital.

Officials urge drivers to take alternate routes until crews clear the box truck and reopen the lanes.

