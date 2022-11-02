MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A migrant boat washed ashore in South Beach.

The boat made landfall Wednesday morning.

A viewer sent a video to 7News of the remains of the vessel.

It was shot near the South Pointe Pier.

Then, 7Skyforce flew above another abandoned vessel in Elliot Key, earlier that same day.

Border Patrol agents responded to both scenes and are investigating both.

Remember, if you see news happening and can do so safely, take a picture or shoot video and send it to: senditto7@wsvn.com.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.