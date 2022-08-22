SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A boat became stranded in the middle of a South Florida expressway after it became detached from its hitch.

On Monday afternoon, at around 4, 7Skyforce hovered above the 874 Expressway as crews worked to get the vessel back onto its trailer.

Road rangers have closed two lanes of the highway.

Drivers are still able to get off the exit to Kendall Drive or continue northbound.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.

