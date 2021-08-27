A bird in a jam received some much needed help after it was found with its beak wrapped shut by a face mask.

An employee from the Pelican Harbor Seabird Station in Miami made the discovery after receiving several calls and pictures from concerned residents.

The employee found the bird with a face mask wrapped around its beak in a Doral lake and rescued it.

“Unfortunately, this is something that we see fairly often with entanglement because of human related causes,” said Hannah McDougall, Director of Communications at the Pelican Harbor Seabird Station, “so, lots of times, that’s also fishing lines, hooks, things like that, nets, so I always urge people to be really cautious and aware of the way they dispose of their trash.”

The staff at the seabird station was able to remove the mask. They said the animal is in good condition.

Once the bird’s bloodwork comes back, and it’s given a clean bill of health, it’s expected to be released.