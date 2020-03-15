Bal Harbour mayor issues public health alert, self-isolates after rabbi tests positive for COVID-19

BAL HARBOUR, FLA. (WSVN) - The mayor of Bal Harbour has issued a public health alert after a prominent rabbi at one of South Florida’s largest synagogues tested positive for COVID-19.

Mayor Gabriel Groisman urged residents to self-isolate like he has if they believe they’ve interacted with Rabbi Sholom Lipskar.

“Anyone who’s been in close contact with the rabbi in the last 14 days should self-isolate in their homes,” he said.

Lipskar, from the Shul of Bal Harbour in Surfside, said he and the mayor fear village residents may have been exposed.

“I was with him in the last week, more than once,” said Groisman. “He is the chaplain of our police department. He’s in contact with a lot of people in our community, me included. I have a close relationship with him.”

Lipskar, who has since put out a statement, assured the community that the Shul will undergo a daily deep cleaning.

To date, the rabbi said, his only symptom has been a fever.

“He’s self-isolating at home. He’s doing well. He has mild symptoms,” said Groisman.

For now, the mayor said, he’ll remain in self-isolation, and he is asking the community to do so as well.

“Really, take this seriously. Stay at home as much as possible,” he said. “Only go out when they have to, and when they do, they should keep to themselves. It’s not a time for socializing.”

Groisman has been in self-quarantine for four days.

The Shul of Bal Harbour remains closed until further notice.

