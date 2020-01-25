At least 1 hospitalized after chain-reaction rollover crash in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken at least one person to the hospital after, witnesses said, they were involved in a rollover crash in Miami.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the chain-reaction wreck in the area of Northwest Eighth Street and Second Street, just after 4:30 a.m., Saturday.

According to witnesses, the injured victim had to be extricated from his white Jeep following the collision.

Renee Pitt, an Uber Eats driver who was involved in the crash, said this was the second accident her vehicle was involved in, all in a matter of minutes.

“The first accident, I was driving to do an Uber Eats customer, and apparently the black car opened his door, ’cause he was already parked, and knocked off my side mirror,” she said. “I’m going in the ambulance now because the white car over there flipped over and rammed me to the side, to the back of my car, and I was in the car. I’m in a lot of pain.”

Paramedics transported the driver of the white Jeep to an area hospital in unknown condition. It remains unclear whether or not the Uber Eats driver was transported as well.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

