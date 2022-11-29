MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s the start of the art festival season in South Florida as hundred of people flock down for the annual Art Basel celebration. Officials are already preparing for the rush.

Art Basel is back and it is much bigger than ever. This year’s Art Basel is the biggest one to be held in Miami Beach.

7News camera’s Tuesday afternoon captured large crowds of people at the Miami Beach Convention Center as Art Basel kicked it’s VIP event.

This marks the art festival’s 20th anniversary, which has been held in Miami Beach.

There are more than 280 galleries from 38 different countries and territories at this year’s Art Basel.

Local leaders are making sure people are aware that Basel is back and better than ever.

“Never have we seen a fair with such an enormous range of perspective,” said a leader. “This is unquestionably, the most global as well as the strongest addition of Art Basel ever.”

Tens of thousands of people will be descending into Miami and Miami Beach as Art Week kicks off.

Whether you attend or not, you will feel the impact of Art Basel as traffic tends to worsen as people flock to the exhibits.

It is important to keep track of any traffic changes that are made during Art Week.

Tuesday’s event at the Miami Beach Convention Center, which will run until Wednesday, is being reserved to VIP members.

General admission for Art Basel for the public will begin on Thursday and goes through Sunday.

