American Airlines celebrates 30th anniversary of MIA hub

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - American Airlines is celebrating 30 years of its hub at Miami International Airport.

7News cameras captured the festive occasion at the airline’s terminal at MIA, Friday afternoon.

American’s MIA hub started out small, with 300 employees, but it has since grown to be the third largest private employer in Miami-Dade County with more than 13,000 employees.

It also contributes more than $21 billion to South Florida’s economy every year.

