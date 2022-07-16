MIAMI (WSVN) - Demonstrators have begun to gather in downtown Miami to take part in a march and rally in support of abortion rights.

Speaking with 7News in front of the Torch of Friendship on an overcast Saturday afternoon, protester Kat Duesterhaus said the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade sets a dangerous precedent.

“They won’t stop with Roe, so we have to fight back, in the streets and all the way into the polls,” she said.

“Our bodies, our rights,” Duesterhaus and two other demonstrators chanted as they held up signs.

The protesters said hundreds more are expected to come and march across downtown Miami to make their voices heard.

“The rights for us to make individual decisions that are deeply personal to our lives are at stake here,” said Duesterhaus. “Access to birth control, the rights for consenting adult Americans to marry or sleep with who they choose, these are all on the line.”

“They won’t stop at Roe,” chanted Duesterhaus.

“We won’t back down,” chanted the the other two protesters.

Saturday’s pro-choice rally comes a day after the House Democrats voted to legalize abortions nationwide. The measure would expand Roe vs. Wade and prevent abortion bans earlier than 24 weeks, but it has little chance of becoming law because Democrats don’t have enough votes to get it through the Senate.

Without this measure, abortion rights and restrictions are up to the states.

“This is about the options that you have, the choices that you [make]. It’s not about right or wrong decisions,” said protester Columba Yebaile. “Everybody has different choices, you know. For somebody, an abortion might be the best decision — for the life that is going to come and for the life that is already on Earth.”

The protest is set to begin at around 7 p.m. from Bayfront Park. Demonstrators said they plan to walk up and down Biscayne Boulevard.

