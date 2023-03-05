SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - The ninth annual Wings for Wishes event raised money to help make children’s dreams come true.

The event, hosted by Sports Grill in South Miami, Saturday morning, aimed to raise money for Make-A-Wish Southern Florida.

Members of the 7News team turned out to take part in the chicken wing eating contest.

“This event does two things, really. One, it brings our community together in the act of doing good and doing kindness,” said Norman Wedderburn, CEO of Make-A-Wish Southern Florida. “I really believe that communities need this type of activities that really bring everybody together, to do something wonderful for someone else.”

Team 7 @wsvn wins the media competition. Thank you to everyone who came to support @makeawishsfla Wings for Wishes. Thanks to YOU a child will have their wish granted! @JoeRoetz @KevinOzebek @Jackson_Dill @SamanthaSosa_ pic.twitter.com/T5hijeHLpK — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 5, 2023

Taking part in the competition was 7Weather meteorologist Vivian Gonzalez.

“Make-A-Wish Foundation puts together the Wings for Wishes to be able to grant wishes for kids that have critical illnesses,” she said, “and the fact that Team 7 came out here to represent and eat wings to generate funds to grant those wishes, it’s just priceless.”

Since its inception, the event has raised more than $1.5 million.

