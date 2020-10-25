9-year-old, 2 teens hospitalized after accidental shooting in Goulds

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said a shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade’s Goulds neighborhood that sent a 9-year-old and two teens to the hospital was not intentional.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Southwest 113th Avenue and 216th Street, just before 3 p.m., Sunday.

Responding officers located the three minors suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

“Upon arrival, Miami-Dade police officers identified three victims that were suffering from apparent gunshot wounds,” said Miami-Dade Police detective Khristopher Welch.

Police identified the three victims as a 9-year-old, a 14-year-old and a 17-year-old.

Monday night, investigators said two of the juveniles were handling a firearm outdoors when it accidentally went off, striking all three victims.

Paramedics airlifted the 9-year-old patient to Kendall Regional Medical Center and transported the 14-year-old victim to the same hospital by fire rescue.

The 17-year-old was transported by ground to Jackson South Medical Center.

Police said all three victims are listed in stable condition.

Investigators remained at the scene for hours canvassing for clues and speaking to area residents.

Police have not released the victims’ identities, but they confirmed at least one of them is a Miami-Dade Public Schools student.

