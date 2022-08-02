WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s caps off for an 85-year-old college graduate.

Arlyne Frankel finally got her degree and graduated from Florida International University, Tuesday afternoon.

She previously attended Boston University but dropped out after two years.

She then ventured into various roles before deciding to finish what she started, enrolling at FIU at the age of 80.

The woman sent a message of encouragement to those looking up to her now.

“Be inspired. That’s great. Be inspired and let that drive you. Let that inspiration say, you know, in my time, I can do it. I can do it!” said Frankel.

She graduated with honors and a bachelor’s in interdisciplinary studies.

Frankel said she plans to explore her creative side and take some art courses.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.