CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have detained seven migrants who reportedly came ashore near Coral Gables.

7SkyForce HD hovered above police officers appearing to take several men into custody near the 9600 block of Old Cutler Road, at around 6:20 p.m., Monday.

Customs and Border Patrol agents officials said they responded to a “suspected maritime smuggling event,” but did not confirm where the migrants are from or whether a suspected smuggler has been detained.

Miami-Dade and Coral Gables Police units assisted CBP agents.

