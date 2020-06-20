3 Miami restaurants ordered closed after reported violations of COVID-19 safety guidelines

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez said three restaurants in the City of Miami have closed for violating an emergency order requiring enforcement of COVID-19 safety regulations.

A release put out by Gimenez’s office states Miami Police shut down the locations after being informed of the situation by Miami-Dade Police.

The restaurants that have been ordered to close their doors are Astra in Wynwood, Swan in the Design District and El Secreto Bar and Grill in Little Havana.

Saturday’s closings come after the Florida Department of Health announced a third day of record COVID-19 cases in the Sunshine State: more than 4,000 infections on Friday.

The owner of El Secreto told 7News that this was a misunderstanding. He said his business is licensed as a bar, and he thought bars were allowed to open on Friday.

“Yesterday, they told us what we should do . We have to put stickers and all that stuff so we could reopen, and we still cannot open, because we, as a bar, we cannot open,” he said.

The owner of El Secreto added that he was getting things ready with employees, but he never served anyone.

A spokesperson for Swan, meanwhile, issued a statement that reads, “There has been tremendous anticipation around the reopening of the restaurant. We will reopen for business tomorrow exceeding all governmental guidelines and practices to ensure a safe environment. Swan remains the ideal venue, with over 60% outdoor seating, allowing our restaurant guests ample space and open air dining.​”

Swan is also where Miami Mayor Francis Suarez was recently seen and has been receiveing backlash for appearing to not be complying with social distancing rules.

A statement issued by his office reads in part, “The Mayor had dinner at a table with three other individuals in compliance with city and county policy. He is doing everything he can to responsibly support local small businesses.”​

Gimenez has since signed an amendment to his order that requires any businesses that close because of violations to safety guidelines to sign an affidavit saying they are compliant.

