3 men caught on camera breaking into vehicles in SW Miami-Dade neighborhood

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida neighborhood has been driven mad following a string of car break-ins.

Surveillance video showed three young men in hoodies breaking into several cars along a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood.

After hitting the vehicles, the thieves ended up stealing one of them.

Some neighbors were shocked that they made off without revealing a trace of their identity.

“They were quiet in what they were doing, and every time they would look around, they would make sure that their faces were covered,” said a neighbor. “They knew where the cameras were, so they tried to avoid them, but it just makes you feel scared.”

The cars were broken into Wednesday morning near Southwest 102nd Avenue and 62nd Street.

If you have any information about these auto break-ins, call police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

