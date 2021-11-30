HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews raced to rescue some animals from a house fire in Hialeah that left three people without a place to call home.

Hialeah Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze near East 10th Avenue and 37th Street, Monday afternoon.

#HFD fire personnel responded to a residential fire on the east side of Hialeah. Upon conducting a search of the residence crews encountered five puppies 🐶 that needed help. Firefighters successfully rescued the puppies without incident. #hialeahfirerescue pic.twitter.com/ReAR6RdNk1 — City of Hialeah Fire Department (@HialeahFD) November 29, 2021

The damage to the structure was so extensive that the three people who lived there, including a child, will need a new place to stay.

Firefighters found five puppies in the home and were able to rescue them.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

