MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash has resulted in the death of a young woman who died after her vehicle rolled over.

The family of the woman who died in the crash,which occurred early Wednesday, told 7News that she was 21-year-old Angela Timot.

Her mother, Vialine Jean Paul, said that her family is speechless.

The car was traveling at a high rate of speed when it rolled onto a sidewalk and landed in the parking lot of a Lehman Hyundai car dealership. The impact of the crash caused damage to several cars on the lot.

7Skyforce footage captured the scene where stunned employees of the dealership looked on as the damaged vehicle was towed away.

The crash forced the closure of both the northbound and southbound lanes of U.S. 441, which caused significant traffic delays in the area. The roads have since reopened.

Police are continuing to investigate this incident.

