MIAMI (WSVN) - Fleet Week returns in just under a month, and this year, a massive aircraft carrier will sail into South Florida.

Hundreds of sailors will be greeting visitors when Fleet Week sails back from May 5 to May 12.

This year will bring an exciting roster of events to welcome sailors, Marines and Coast Guard officers.

This year, the massive military exposition is moving several miles down, from Port Everglades to Port Miami.

“While we’ve done many weeks with the great hosts at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, this is a first for Miami,” said U.S. Navy Adm. Daryl Caudle.

Around 800 service members are expected to dock in the Magic City with one mission: to teach people, young and old, about the Navy’s importance in the defense of the U.S.

Caudle, a commander at U.S. Fleet Forces Command, explained why Fleet Week is actually quite a big deal..

“That’s the most important part of Fleet Week, is that the folks in Miami get to meet the great Americans that are on our ships, that come from all walks of life,” he said.

Like every year, attendees will also have the opportunity to tour the different ships on display. Among them will be the massive USS Harry S. Truman.

Dubbed the “finest aircraft carrier in the fleet,” this ship extends more than 1,000 feet in length and is as high as a 24-story building.

The military airplanes on board the Truman are capable of projecting tactical air power over the sea as well as inland.

The ship is the first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier to be brought to any Fleet Week. It will soon sail on a new adventure on the Red Sea.

“She’s in her preparations for deployment, and we’re going to take a departure from that and a little break to get her down to Miami Fleet Week,” said Caudle.

Those interested in joining the U.S. Navy will have some opportunities to apply.

“We’ll have our Navy talent and acquisition teams, which, they are our recruiters, and they’ll be working closely with me and my team to actually make sure that folks who are interested in joining the Navy have all the opportunity to learn about those as well,” said Caudle.

The Truman will anchor off the shore of Miami Beach. Guests will be able take a ferry to and from the ship during Fleet Week. For more information, and how to get tickets, click here.

