2 shot during armed robbery in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people have been rushed to the hospital after shots rang out during an armed robbery in Hialeah.

Hialeah Police responded to the scene in the area of West 64th Terrace and Second Avenue, just after 11 a.m., Monday.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the scene where detectives could be seen looking for shell casings.

Police said two men, ages 40 and 27, were wounded in the gunfire.

The 40-year-old was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital as a trauma alert.

The condition of the younger victim is not known.

A nearby school was placed on lockdown as a result of the shooting and active crime scene.

The lockdown has since been lifted.

Officials said the perimeter was broken down, and they’re no longer looking for a suspect.

However, officers will be checking nearby hospitals because they believe one of them was shot.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.