2 men killed in shooting at Florida Memorial University

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A school community is in mourning after, police said, two men were shot and killed at Florida Memorial University in Miami Gardens.

It was a quiet scene on campus Sunday night, as students grappled with the burst of violence that claimed two lives.

“Nobody can believe that just happened,” said one student.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, Miami Gardens Police and Opa-Locka Police units responded to the campus, located near Northwest 42nd Avenue and 158th Street, just after 10:15 p.m., Saturday.

Police said two men got into an argument and shot at each other.

Witnesses told 7News they were at a party on campus when gunfire rang out.

“We just heard shots and everybody just running,” said one witness.

Responding officers found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Students who saw the men lying on the ground said they’ve been left scarred.

“I’ve never seen something like that, and the fact that I’ve seen it, I know that it was real life,” said one witness.

“I’ve heard gunshots before. Gunshots are not nothing new to me, but seeing a dead body is very weird,” said another witness.

7News cameras captured a heavy police presence as Miami Gardens Police cruisers blocked the main entrance to the campus.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paramedics airlifted the other patient to Jackson Memorial Hospital as a trauma alert. 7News cameras captured the moment crews wheeled him into the hospital.

Investigators said he later succumbed to his injuries.

The campus remained on lockdown late into the night. Several students were seen standing outside the entrance, unable to enter.

Family members of the victims were also seen at the scene.

As FMU students head into the new school week, some are doing so with grief and a lost sense of security.

“You’re supposed to be safe at a school. You’re not suppose to be at school afraid for your life,” said one student, “and that’s exactly what happened. People are afraid for their life now.”

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.