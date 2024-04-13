MIAMI (WSVN) - Two men were killed and another was rushed to the hospital after a gunman opened fire at gas station in Miami, triggering an hours-long search that ended with one person in custody, police said.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting at a Chevron station in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 54th Street, just after 12:30 a.m., Saturday.

Investigators said the violent chain of events began with a verbal altercation inside of the gas station involving two employees.

Police said the subject pulled out a firearm and opened fire, striking the employees and a customer, then fled on foot.

The employees, identified as 51-year-old Shahbaz Hussain and 42-year-old Shamun Shaukat, were pronounced dead at the scene.

A man who identified himself as Lorenzo said he works security at the gas station. He said one of the deceased victims is the owner of the business.

Lorenzo said he had overslept, and by the time he arrived, police had cordoned off the gas station with crime scene tape.

Paramedics rushed the customer, identified as 57-year-old Elijah Shorter, to Ryder Trauma Center, where he is listed in critical condition.

Lorenzo said detectives have a clear picture of the gunman, and he does not recognize the subject.

Police said they set up two perimeters, as they continued searching for the shooter.

Just before 8 p.m., detectives confirmed they have apprehended one person, as they continue to investigate.

