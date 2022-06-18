KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two men have died and several others, including two children, were taken to the hospital following a boat crash off Key Biscayne.

7News cameras on Saturday captured first responders at the scene near Nixon Beach.

According to authorities, two boats, one with five people on board and the other with seven people, collided in the bay, Friday night.

Miami Fire Rescue officials said the call came at 10:45 p.m.

Investigators said one of the vessels apparently T-boned the other about a mile west of Key Biscayne.

One of the boats was 21 feet long, and the other was just over 30 feet long.

One of the vessels started to sink as first responders, along with the U.S. Coast Guard, pulled people from the water.

The victims were transported to Mercy Hospital and Ryder Trauma Center.

“There were 11 patients that we needed to treat and assess. Ten of those patients were transported to area hospitals, two in critical condition, one minor, one adult, and there was also another minor that was transported to the hospital,” said City of Miami Fire Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez.

A Coast Guard helicopter air crew recovered the body of an elderly man from the water a short time later.

Finding a 12th victim proved to be difficult. Officials said divers spent hours searching the dark body of water before they found a man in his mid-60s.

He was rushed to the emergency room where he later died.

Officials said one of the victims in critical condition is a 15-year-old boy who nearly drowned. He was taken to Ryder Trauma Center.

The other victim in critical condition is a 7-year-old son who suffered stomach injuries. His mother is listed in stable condition.

The rest of the victims suffered minor injuries, officials said, including a woman who was treated at the scene.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is the lead agency in the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.