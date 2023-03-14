NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two MDPD officers were injured during a police pursuit. Several other people were also hurt.

A traffic alert has been issued, as police have closed several lanes of Northwest 102nd Street to 105th Street, between 16th and 22nd avenues, Tuesday afternoon, as detectives continue to investigate what happened.

A 7News camera captured a smashed up police cruiser at the scene.

According to police, they were pursuing a stolen pickup truck, and when they called for backup, the cruiser that was hit activated its sirens and began a pursuit.

“The officer was driving northbound on 17th Avenue when another vehicle was driving southbound, made a left turn to oncoming traffic, causing the officers to strike that vehicle,” said MDPD Det. Luis Sierra. “The officer lost control of the vehicle and struck two other vehicles.”

7News cameras captured the officers and those who were injured as they arrived to Jackson Ryder Trauma Center. They are all expected to be OK.

“Thankfully, the officers were transported to the hospital, and they are OK,” Sierra said.

But they weren’t the only ones who were hurt.

“Somebody ran the light, and the police, I guess, was trying to get them, and they hit her,” said the boyfriend of one of the victims. “She said her head hurts, her knee hurts.”

“Another passenger was transported as well and she is OK, thank God as well,” Sierra said. “Another two passengers remained on scene and were treated for minor injuries.”

Near Northwest 119th Street and 20th Avenue, police took three men into custody.

The damaged cruiser was seen being towed.

Police said that a handgun was recovered at the scene where the suspects were taken into custody.

The intersection at 103rd Street and Northwest 17th Avenue is still closed.

A cleanup effort is now underway.

Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes until police finish their investigation.

